ENVIRONMENT: Commendation for students

Can I commend the students who took part in the Youth Strike 4 Climate?

Not only were they informed about the impact of global warming and prepared to take action to halt it; from what I saw, their conduct as they marched through Alnwick was beyond reproach in terms of both safety and courtesy towards pedestrians.

They even checked for dropped litter!

It was clear from the response of passers-by that their concerns are shared by many others in the town.

I asked one protester why he was taking part and he replied that something needed to be done and he had no other power.

If only those with the power shared the motivation of these young people.

Jan Maddison,

Lesbury Road,

Hipsburn