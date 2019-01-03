Entry ballot open for the Great North Run 2019

Fancy your chances in the Great North Run this year?

The general entry ballot for the world's biggest half-marathon is now open.

The Simplyhealth Great North Run, the UK’s largest mass participation event, will be staged for the 39th time on Sunday, September 8.

Last year saw a record number complete the 13.1-mile distance, with 43,656 people of all abilities making the journey from Newcastle to the finish line in South Shields, including Sir Mo Farah, who became the first runner to win five Great North Runs in a row. More than £15million was raised for a variety of good causes.

The iconic half-marathon has transformed into a weekend of sport in the North East, which includes the Simplyhealth Junior and Mini Great North Run and the Simplyhealth Great North 5k, as well as the Simplyhealth Great Tees 10k, which was introduced in 2018 to extend the Great North Run experience to the south of the region.

This year, the Great North CityGames will also be staged in Stockton-on-Tees for the first time, with world-class athletes from around the globe competing alongside the very best of home-grown talent in a series of athletics events held on an outdoor, purpose-built, temporary track.

To register for the Simplyhealth Great North Run ballot visit www.greatrun.org/north The ballot will close at midday on Monday, February 4.