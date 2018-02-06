Entrepreneur wins prize for online maths tutorials

An Alnwick-born ICT entrepreneur, who specialises in bespoke online maths tuition to learners of all ages around the world, has won a top industry prize in London.

Richard Hunter, managing director of ConquerMaths.com, was honoured with a prestigious and internationally-renowned British Educational Training and Technology (BETT) Award.

The growing education IT business, which employs 11 people based in Newcastle, was a clear winner in the Best Education Support Resource for Parents or Home Learning category.

Judged by 37 of the industry’s top educationalists, working across a broad spectrum of fields, it is the most highly contended award in the industry.

The system, developed by ConquerMaths, comprises more than 1,200 concise tutorials, enabling learners of any age or level of ability to diagnose their individual maths problems and plug gaps in knowledge using automatically generated questions that adjust to students’ ability.

The programme highlights individual needs and provides targeted video lessons to correct problems and then tests students, to ensure they have a solid understanding.

Winning this award against such stiff competition recognises and reinforces the success rate of ConquerMaths’ online tuition, as government trials have proved it raises maths educational attainment by 54 per cent over traditional methods.

It also highlights the firm’s expertise in the home-schooling market, as well as in maths education provision in general.

Richard said: “Winning this internationally-recognised award puts our company ConquerMaths on a global playing field, highlighting our strengths and innovation in educational training and technology.

“We have always had excellent feedback from students using ConquerMaths, so to have received this award from BETT really is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who strive to support learners by enabling access to effective and innovative maths learning technology.

“While one-on-one maths tuition is still extremely popular, we believe we offer a more effective option that is available day-and-night for a fraction of the cost.”

The judges described the maths package as outstanding.