Entrepreneur’s Sweet success

The daughter of Northumberland-based oil tycoon and former Hartlepool United owner Ken Hodcroft has successfully launched her own alternative condiment business and has revealed ambitious plans for growth.

Spearheaded by the Texas-born young entrepreneur Lizzy Hodcroft, The Sweet Beet has unveiled its new website and re-branded products as it looks to transform the food industry this summer.

Lizzy – a former chef who was awarded Young Entrepreneur of the Year by the North East Business Woman of the Year Awards in 2017 – has overseen massive demand for her company’s unique take on household condiments since soft-launching earlier this year and expects to be turning more than £200,000 in the next 12 months.

The Sweet Beet’s products are now available in more than 60 farm and deli stores nationwide, as well as the nation’s largest online supermarket, Ocado.

Lizzy said: “The Sweet Beet intends on becoming a leader in the food industry for innovation in the condiment sector, showcasing our keen eye for taking risks to discover and utilise my unique palate for new flavour combinations.

“We have gone from strength to strength, inspiring home cooks across the country with the confidence to explore in their own kitchens

“For the remainder of this year, The Sweet Beet will be working closely with the Department of International Trade to identify and structure a strategy for export.

“We will be seeking funding and grants to allow for research and development and we are now actively seeking investment to spend on bringing staff into the business.”

