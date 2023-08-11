Berwick-born player, Lucy Bronze, who was raised on Holy Island and in Belford and went to The Duchess’s Community High School in Alnwick, takes the top spot for most influential England player with 560,491 followers on Instagram, the most out of any player in the England squad.

The Barcelona right-back has an engagement rate of 6.8%, with the potential to make £3,600 per sponsored Instagram post.

Bronze is one of the most experienced players in the team, playing a pivotal part in England winning the Euros last year.

England's Lucy Bronze. Picture: Getty

She is also among the highest-paid female players, reportedly earning around £200,000 a year playing for Barcelona, has over 100 England caps and has scored 12 goals for her country. This tournament will be her third World Cup.

Lauren James, in fourth place, is shown to have one of the highest engagement rate of 13.2%, which potentially makes £3,300 per sponsored post. In last place for the top ten is England captain Millie Bright, who can earn a potential £2,200 per sponsored post.

Bright played a pivotal part in England’s defence at last year’s Euros, where the Lionesses conceded just one goal throughout the tournament. Millie will be captaining England at the Women’s World Cup this year, due to former captain Leah Williamson sustaining an injury.