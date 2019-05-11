ENERGY: Use science, not emotion

We all want to save the planet, but whatever the wish-list of how to do so, the fact remains that we shall need coal to create electricity, sadly, for a few years yet, particularly when the wind doesn’t blow and the sun doesn’t shine.

In due course, the intermittency of renewables will be smoothed out by giant batteries – yet to be invented.

We now realise that burning wood chip not only destroys trees, but produces twice as much CO2 per unit of electricity than coal so that is no answer.

Meanwhile, if we want to keep the lights on, surely it is better to do so with British made coal and British jobs.

Closing production here and importing it from Poland may make those of us who are comfortably retired feel good without actually doing good.

Let’s all have a good debate on saving the planet, but let us use science, engineering and a realistic timetable, not just emotion, in order to obtain the right solutions.

Lord Vinson,

Roddam Rigg Farm