Employment support in Seahouses

A local charity is opening a fifth employment hub to support jobseekers in Seahouses.

Community Action Northumberland (CAN) is running the Northumberland Rural Employment Hub.

The scheme is part of The Bridge Project, which is funded by the European Social Fund and the National Lottery, through the Big Lottery Fund, as part of their joint Building Better Opportunities Programme.

The hub aims to support unemployed residents in rural areas overcome the multiple barriers they face when looking to move into employment.

These include fewer local employment, volunteering and training opportunities, higher travel costs both to sign on and to attend interviews, and poor internet connections making on-line job searches more difficult.

The hub operates on a drop-in basis.

It provides support tailored to the individual’s needs, whether they are young or old, have physical disabilities, mental health problems or learning disabilities, parental or caring responsibilities or face any other issues that might affect their ability to work.

Through the Bridge Project, CAN is now providing support to the local community and is open for anyone looking for employment.

The drop-in support group is open every Thursday from 10am to 3pm at Seahouses Hub.

Julia Plinston, community development officer at CAN, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer this exciting new service in Seahouses.

“Users of our existing employment hubs have told us how valuable our help is to them, and we look forward to offering the same level of support to residents in Seahouses.”

To find out more about the project, email juliaplinston@ca-north.org.uk or ring 01670 517178.