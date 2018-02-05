Employability project for Northumberland

A new project aimed at improving the quality of life of individuals and communities across Northumberland has been launched.

The My Life, My Way project will target residents and communities by delivering six-week employability and emotional support programmes to provide personal and professional development.

Delivered by Stepping Up (North East), the project will involve tailored support and one-to-one coaching to help residents become job ready.

The coaching will prepare residents for the workplace by developing their confidence. It will include reviewing CVs, practising interviews, learning to balance work and home commitments and exploring other options such as self-employment.

The project will deliver a course on planning for future employment by helping residents to have a better understanding of who they are and what they want from life.

Participants could also learn Mindfulness for Living – a course that focuses on mindfulness and how it can help to manage emotions, helping residents feel more in control.

The employability programmes will be delivered in Hadston, Widdrington Station and Prudhoe, while mindfulness-based courses will be delivered in Alnwick, Berwick, Hadston and Ponteland.

Growing landlord Karbon Homes has invested £12,000 into the project and will encourage residents living in these communities to engage in the programme.

Mary Ormston, community engagement officer from Karbon Homes, said: “We are focussed on developing and improving our communities and supporting residents to achieve their goals.

“This project provides tailored one-to-one support and pre-employability training to help residents find employment and get them work-ready and complements the service that is delivered by our benefits and money team.

“We know there are high levels of unemployment and deprivation within some of these communities so the project will help residents to improve their career prospects and fulfil their aspirations.”

Pauline Fraser, chairman of Stepping Up (North East), said: “We know from previous work that helping people to understand themselves better means they are more motivated to make life choices that are right for them. There’s so much pressure on people to either get a job or find new work.”

For more information about the project or to sign up to the training programme, call Stepping Up (North East) on 07956 787130.