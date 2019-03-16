Emotional day as new Seahouses lifeboat is officially named Grace Darling

It has been a proud day for Seahouses RNLI as its new inshore lifeboat was officially handed over and named today (Saturday).

The D-828 lifeboat was named Grace Darling in an emotional ceremony by Mary Alston, widow of the late Capt George Alston, former station honorary secretary, and Margaret Dawson, widow of the late Tom Dawson MBE, former bronze medal coxswain at Seahouses.

Seahouses lifeboat operations manager Ian Clayton addresses the guests at the naming ceremony. Picture by Adrian Don

The ceremony was moved into the boathouse because of bad weather outside.

Area lifesaving manager Ben Mitchell opened the proceedings, and Steven and Evan Crisp handed over the lifeboat to the RNLI. Evan was rescued by Seahouses RNLI after being caught in a rip current and used skills promoted by the RNLI to stay alive until rescue.

Lifeboat council member Fiona Fell accepted the lifeboat on behalf of the RNLI, while Seahouses RNLI operations manager Ian Clayton accepted the lifeboat on behalf of the station.

Members of the local clergy conducted the service of dedication and guests included local dignitaries and invited guests. The lifeboat then launched and gave a demonstration of its abilities.

The new lifeboat at sea, demonstrating its abilities.Picture by Adrian Don

The local Village Voices choir performed and guests enjoyed a buffet donated by Seahouses-based Trotter Bakers.

Mr Clayton said: “Despite some terrible weather initially, the event was very well supported. I would like to thank all of our guests for their support, for what turned out to be a very successful day. Our new lifeboat is performing well and we are very grateful indeed to the Warter Priory who funded this boat and two others.”