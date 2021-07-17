Berwick Coastguard Rescue Team was called out to Holy Island at 1.27pm today, Saturday, July 17, after a report a casualty had injured her ankle.

A spokesperson for the team said: “On arrival the casualty’s family had managed to transport her to their car.

"Our team administered casualty care and advised they got it checked over at the local infirmary.”

Berwick Coastguard Rescue Team shared this photo following the call out to Holy Island.

As the team departed Holy Island, it was then tasked to reports of paddle boarders drifting out to sea at Bamburgh.

The spokesperson added: “Seahouses Lifeboat Station had also been requested to launch their inshore lifeboat to locate and assess the casualties.

"They were then treated by our crews on shore due the how cold they were and later sent on their way.”

People are reminded to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard to report any coastal emergency.

