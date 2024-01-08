A street in Blyth was closed by emergency services at the weekend in response to a mental health-related incident.

Forster Street was closed on Saturday evening after a report of concern for a person in the area.

Northumbria Police, Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service, and North East Ambulance Service all attended the scene.

The incident began just before 6pm and ended later that evening when a woman was taken to hospital.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to an incident on Foster Street, Blyth on Saturday, January 6 at 16.39pm.

“We dispatched three ambulance crews and three Hazardous Area Response Team crews.

“One patient was taken to Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital."

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just before 6pm on Saturday, police received a report of concern for a person inside an address on Forster Street in Blyth.