An ambulance at Crater lifeboat station. Picture: RNLI/Andy Cowan

Craster RNLI crew were paged to launch by UK Coastguard shotly after 3.30pm on Saturday to go to Embleton Bay.

The lifeboat was launched and made best speed north with Andy Taylor at the helm and crew members Ollie Smith and Andy Pople, on his first shout, arriving at the bay within only a few minutes.

Howick Coastguard Rescue Team were on scene and after the assessing the serious condition of the casualty the decision was made that the safest and fastest option was to take the casualty by sea to Craster harbour.

An ambulance from North East Ambulance Service was relocated to the lifeboat station, from where it took the casualty to hospital.

The RNLI advises that In an emergency at sea, or on the coast or, if someone is in difficulty, to call the Coastguard by dialling 999 or 112 on a mobile phone.