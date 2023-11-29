Emergency services called to early morning house fire in Pegswood
Emergency services were called to the scene of a house fire in Pegswood this morning, which began before 7am.
Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service, North East Ambulance Service, and Northumbria Police attended the incident.
A spokesperson for Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a fire at 6.49am this morning. Three appliances were in attendance, and we used two sets of breathing apparatus.
“The fire was put out at 7:19am.”