Emergency services attend 'serious collision' on the A1 in north Northumberland
The two vehicle collision happened in the Haggerston area, south of Berwick, just after 3pm.
Emergency services are in attendance and the road is closed in both directions between the B6525 near Scremerston and the B6353 near Fenwick.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Shortly after 3.05pm today (Friday), we received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A1 north of Haggerston in Northumberland,
"Emergency services are in attendance and the road is currently closed in both directions.
"Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes."
National Highways has also notified motorists of the closure due to a 'serious collision’.
