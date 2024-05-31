Emergency services attend 'serious collision' on the A1 in north Northumberland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The A1 is closed in north Northumberland following a serious collision.

The two vehicle collision happened in the Haggerston area, south of Berwick, just after 3pm.

Emergency services are in attendance and the road is closed in both directions between the B6525 near Scremerston and the B6353 near Fenwick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Shortly after 3.05pm today (Friday), we received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A1 north of Haggerston in Northumberland,

The A1 near Haggerston, south of Berwick. Picture: Google

"Emergency services are in attendance and the road is currently closed in both directions.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes."