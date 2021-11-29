Emergency service teams work to support Wooler and Rothbury residents in aftermath of Storm Arwen

Community hubs were today still helping people in Wooler affected by Storm Arwen.

Two community hubs in Rothbury and Wooler remain open today, after setting up yesterday to provide respite, hot food and drinks to residents in areas affected by power and water supply failures.

Council staff, Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service, Mountain Rescue teams and the local community are working together to look after any residents who need support.

Wooler is the main residential area still without power, although the council is aware of other settlements which have power and water issues and is working to restore services.

Debris lies outside the entrance of a Tesco Express store in Amble following Storm Arwen.

All priority roads are being checked and tree safety checks are taking place for all key open spaces.

All major roads are open although a number of minor roads remain closed either due to fallen debris and trees or where utility companies are repairing power lines.

A multi-agency operations room remains running at West Hartford Fire HQ, involving council, fire and police staff, who are co-ordinating activity across Northumberland.

Deputy chief fire officer Graeme Binning said: “This is a real team effort, but I must thank the people of Northumberland who have yet again come together to look after each other in what’s been a very difficult few days.

Fences were left damaged across the county as the storm preyed on their relatively weak structures.

“Here at the fire service and council, our staff have been working round the clock, as have lots of other agencies.

“From rescuing stranded motorists to cutting down trees and clearing roads, through to re-homing residents and supporting vulnerable residents and those in care homes, it’s been an extremely busy time.”