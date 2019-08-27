Emergency response after girl, 14, reported missing on paddle board at Beadnell Bay
A 14-year-old girl on a paddle board was reported missing sparking an emergency response.
Both Seahouses RNLI lifeboats were launched following reports the girl was missing at Beadnell Bay on Monday, August 26.
The RNLI crews had just come ashore following a lifeboat display for the public at their annual fundraising fete day when the emergency call was made by the UK Coastguard.
A spokesman from the RNLI said: “Both lifeboats were quickly launched and made best speed to Beadnell Bay, while local shore based Coastguard Rescue Officers were also mobilised from Seahouses.
“While on passage to Beadnell, a further message was received, stating that the girl had been found with her grandparents, and was safe and well.
“She was given some safety advice by the Coastguard officers. Meanwhile, both lifeboats were thanked for their fast turn out, and stood down to return to station.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
“The event gave the public attending the Fete, the added spectacle of seeing the lifeboats launching on a real emergency call.
“Provisional estimates of the monies raised, indicate it was in excess of the previous year, exceeding £6,000, which is an excellent result having regard to the fact that this year’s Fete was scaled down because of the major harbour works at Seahouses.”
The crew and staff at Seahouses Lifeboat Station have thanked all those who attended and supported the event, as well as all those who volunteered to help on the day.