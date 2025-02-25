A Wooler play park where 176 WWII bombs were uncovered will remain closed until summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first practice bomb was discovered while foundations were being dug for a refurbishment of Scott’s Park, before it was discovered to be a much larger issue with more and more ordnance being found at the site.

Proving to be a major financial setback to a planned £150,000 improvement project, it was agreed that a survey must be conducted before the park could reopen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Scott’s Park has now been cleared of all training rounds, it will now remain closed for a number of months and is expected to reopen around July.

Scott's Park, Wooler.

A Wooler Parish Council spokesperson said: “The play park has now been scanned and cleared of all legacy ordnance, but this has involved major disturbance to the ground.

“This now needs to be reinstated and put back to a state that will allow the contractors to return to site and begin the installation of the fully integrated play equipment.

“It is expected that the contractors will be able to return to site early April with an expected six-week delivery and then path laying and grass seeding will be required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are therefore expecting the play park to be officially opened in time for the start of the school summer holidays.”

Funding for the Scott’s Park scheme has come from Northumberland County Council as part of a package of investment to improve the town's visitor infrastructure, with support from Wooler Parish Council.

The improvements to Scott’s Park include new play equipment and improving the paths connecting the play park, skate park and football area.