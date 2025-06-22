Emergency services were called out to rescue a critically ill walker in the Cheviot Hills.

Northumberland National Park and North of Tyne Mountain Rescue Teams were called out at the request of the North East Ambulance Service.

Two walkers visiting the area had become lost in the Harthope Valley; one of them had collapsed and was drifting in and out of consciousness.

Mountain rescue teams spotted a person high up on the hill side.

A walker was rescued in the Cheviots. Picture: NNPMRT/NOTMRT

The pair were found by mountain rescue paramedic Aaron Duke who said: “It was clear that one of the pair was extremely unwell, having probably succumbed to the heat. The priority was to get fluids into him as quickly as possible.”

Additional mountain rescue volunteers arrived at the casualty site with critical medical equipment. The care provided began to take effect and the walker’s condition stabilised.

Due to the severity of the incident , the mountain rescue commander had requested an HM Coastguard Rescue Helicopter.

Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team leader, Jamie Pattison said: “We’d already got the casualty ready in a casualty bag and we assisted with loading them onto the Coastguard stretcher.

"To help ensure the continuity of care, we travelled with the casualty to the hospital where he was handed over. I’m pleased to say that his condition had appeared to improve.”

A second callout came in at just past 11pm to help search for a missing person in a wooded area near the Angel of the North. Just after 2.30am, the missing person was found by mountain rescue volunteers and handed over to NEAS for treatment to a leg injury.