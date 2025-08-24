Police are appealing for information following a fatal crash in Northumberland.

At around 11.55pm on Friday night, police received a report of a single-vehicle collision on the B6309 north of Whittonstall, near Stocksfield.

It was reported that a Silver Renault Trafic van has been travelling north exiting the village when, for reasons yet to be established, it has left the road before overturning.

Emergency services attended and the occupant of the van – a man in his 30s – was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers at this time.

Officers from Northumbria Police’s Roads Policing Unit have launched a full investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision – and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage or CCTV of the moments leading up to the collision which could assist enquiries.

Sergeant Andrew Ferguson, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is a truly heart-breaking incident where a man has sadly lost his life.

“Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time, and we will continue to offer them any support we can.”

Sgt Ferguson added: “We are particularly keen to speak with drivers who were travelling in the area at the time, and to anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage of the B6309 in the moments leading up to the collision.

“Any information – no matter how insignificant it may seem – could prove vital to our enquiries.”

Anyone with information should contact Northumbria Police by sending them a direct message on social media, or by using the live chat or report form functions on the Force’s website.

Those who cannot contact the Force in those ways, please call 101.

Please quote reference number: NP-20250822-1300.