Tynemouth Lifeguards sprang into action assisting a medical emergency and rescuing a mother and her two children within the space of an hour.

At Tynemouth Longsands Beach on Friday, August 12 the sea waves were building up and a strong rip current was forming at the south end of Longsands near rockfaces.

The first incident of the day happened at 1pm as lifeguards Dougie Macfarlane and Sally Brandon aided a woman suffering from a suspected heart attack. Lifeguards applied their casualty care training and gave the woman oxygen until the ambulance service arrived.

Twenty minutes later lifeguard Sam Bywater spotted a family caught in a rip current.

Lifeguards Dougie Macfarlane, Matthew Ormston and Sally Brandon

Sam used the RNLI rescue board to quickly get to the mother, son, and daughter. An off-duty lifeguard Matthew Ormston happened to be surfing at the time of the incident. He swapped his surfboard for a RNLI rescue board and paddled out to the incident.

Once Dougie and Sally transferred care of the woman suffering with a suspected heart attack to ambulance service, they launched the inshore lifeboat to assist Sam and Matthew as they rescued the family who had been swept 75 metres out to sea.

As Sam reached the daughter who was swept out the furthest, he saw she was in the float to live position, a tactic that he said ‘undoubtedly saved her life.Matthew gathered the mother and son an assured their safety. The casualties were taken back to safety, where they were given oxygen until the Coastguard and Ambulance arrived.Sam said: “We were really fortunate that the daughter furthest out, who got caught in the rip knew to use the Float to Live technique. I’m so grateful that she knew what to do. We always try to tell beachgoers to use this technique if they ever find themselves in trouble, and thankfully she did.

“As lifeguards we always recommend using a lifeguarded beach. If you’re swimming, stick between the red and yellow flags; if you’re surfing or paddle boarding head for the black and white chequered flags. Also keep an eye out for any extra signs like rip banners and red flags which highlight danger.”

If you find yourself in trouble in the water, remember to Float to Live:

Tilt your head back with your ears submerged

Try to relax

Control your breathing

Use your hands to help you stay afloat

Once calm, then try call for help or swim to safety if you can.

In a coastal emergency, call 999 or 112 for the Coastguard.

Find out more about beach safety information and tips here.