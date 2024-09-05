Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after two women tragically died in a road traffic collision in Northumberland.

Just before 9am today (Thursday), police received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A1068 Sheepwash Road, near the junction with Bothal Road, close to Ashington.

It was reported that a Ford Fiesta car and a BMW X6 car had collided.

Emergency services attended the scene, where both the driver and passenger of the Ford Fiesta were found to have sustained life-threatening injuries.

Despite the best efforts of all those involved, two women, aged 19 and 46, were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The next of kin of the two women have been notified and are currently being supported by specially trained officers.

The driver of the BMW remained at the scene to assist police with enquiries.

A full investigation into the collision has been launched and officers are now asking anyone with information which they believe could assist enquiries to get in touch.

They are especially interested in hearing from anyone who was driving in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage.

Sergeant John Sanderson, of Northumbria Police’s Serious Collision Investigations Unit, said: “This is a desperately sad case in which two women have lost their lives.

“Our thoughts are with their loved ones while they try to process what has happened.

“We’re doing everything we can to fully understand the circumstances which led to this tragic incident.

“We would like to hear from any motorists who were passing through and think they have information about what happened, or any dashcam footage they would like to submit.

“Any piece of information, no matter how small, could assist our enquiries.”

The A1068 Sheepwash Road remains closed while the vehicles involved in the collision are recovered, with drivers advised to seek alternative routes if possible.

Witnesses should contact police by sending a DM on social media, use the live chat on the Force website or go to www.northumbria.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Those with dashcam footage can upload footage by going to www.northumbria.police.uk/police-forces/northumbria-police/areas/campaigns/campaigns/submit-your-dashcam-footage/

For those unable to contact the Force in those ways, call 101.

Please quote log number NP-20240905-0201.