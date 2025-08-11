Three people taken to hospital after collision on the A1 in Northumberland

Three people were taken to hospital after a two vehicle collision on the A1 in Northumberland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision was reported shortly after 11am on Monday, August 11, just south of Berwick.

The road was closed in both directions for a period, with diversions via the A697, with emergency services in attendance, but has now reopened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just after 11am today (Monday), we received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A1 northbound lane at Scremerston.”

The A1 at Scremerston, near Berwick.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson added: We dispatched three ambulance crews, one community paramedic, one duty officer and were supported by our colleagues at Scottish Ambulance Service. Three patients were taken to Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care hospital (NSEC).”