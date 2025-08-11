Three people taken to hospital after collision on the A1 in Northumberland
The collision was reported shortly after 11am on Monday, August 11, just south of Berwick.
The road was closed in both directions for a period, with diversions via the A697, with emergency services in attendance, but has now reopened.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just after 11am today (Monday), we received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A1 northbound lane at Scremerston.”
A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson added: We dispatched three ambulance crews, one community paramedic, one duty officer and were supported by our colleagues at Scottish Ambulance Service. Three patients were taken to Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care hospital (NSEC).”