Three people taken to hospital after collision on A192 at Hepscott near Morpeth

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 29th Jan 2025, 22:38 GMT
Three people were taken to hospital after a two vehicle collision on the A192 near Hepscott, Morpeth.

The collision happened around 5.40pm on Tuesday, January 28.

A spokesperson for North East Ambulance Service said: "We dispatched two paramedic crews, a critical care paramedic and a duty officer to the scene.

"In total, five patients were treated. Two were treated and discharged at scene and three patients were taken to hospital with hip and chest injuries."

