Three people taken to hospital after collision on A192 at Hepscott near Morpeth
Three people were taken to hospital after a two vehicle collision on the A192 near Hepscott, Morpeth.
The collision happened around 5.40pm on Tuesday, January 28.
A spokesperson for North East Ambulance Service said: "We dispatched two paramedic crews, a critical care paramedic and a duty officer to the scene.
"In total, five patients were treated. Two were treated and discharged at scene and three patients were taken to hospital with hip and chest injuries."
