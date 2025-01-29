Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three people were taken to hospital after a two vehicle collision on the A192 near Hepscott, Morpeth.

The collision happened around 5.40pm on Tuesday, January 28.

A spokesperson for North East Ambulance Service said: "We dispatched two paramedic crews, a critical care paramedic and a duty officer to the scene.

"In total, five patients were treated. Two were treated and discharged at scene and three patients were taken to hospital with hip and chest injuries."