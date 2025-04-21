Three people suffer serious injuries in collision on the A69 in Northumberland
Shortly before 11am on Sunday, police received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A69 eastbound at Greenhead, near to the junction with the B6318 Military Road.
It was reported that a black Volvo XC60 SE had driven from the B6318 onto the A69 when, for reasons yet to be established, it has collided with a white and grey Fiat Ducato motorhome at the junction.
Emergency services attended where three people from the car were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the car – aged in their 40s – was airlifted to hospital and remains there in a critical but stable condition.
The driver and passenger of the motorhome were checked over at the scene and are assisting officers with their enquiries.
A section of the road was closed in both directions for more than five hours to allow officers to investigate – and so the vehicles could be uplifted and the road cleared.
Officers from Northumbria Police’s roads policing unit have launched an investigation into the full circumstances surrounding the collision and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage of the moments leading up to the incident.
Anyone with information should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use live chat and report forms on the Force’s website.
For those unable to make contact in those ways, call 101.
Please quote the following reference number: NP-20250420-0301.
