Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for information after a serious road collision in Northumberland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shortly before 11am on Sunday, police received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A69 eastbound at Greenhead, near to the junction with the B6318 Military Road.

It was reported that a black Volvo XC60 SE had driven from the B6318 onto the A69 when, for reasons yet to be established, it has collided with a white and grey Fiat Ducato motorhome at the junction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services attended where three people from the car were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

News from Northumbria Police.

The driver of the car – aged in their 40s – was airlifted to hospital and remains there in a critical but stable condition.

The driver and passenger of the motorhome were checked over at the scene and are assisting officers with their enquiries.

A section of the road was closed in both directions for more than five hours to allow officers to investigate – and so the vehicles could be uplifted and the road cleared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers from Northumbria Police’s roads policing unit have launched an investigation into the full circumstances surrounding the collision and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage of the moments leading up to the incident.

Anyone with information should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use live chat and report forms on the Force’s website.

For those unable to make contact in those ways, call 101.

Please quote the following reference number: NP-20250420-0301.