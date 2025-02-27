A fire has caused significant damage to a pub’s kitchen in Alnwick.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

The Market Tavern Steakhouse in Alnwick reported to customers via social media that a ‘significant fire’ has forced them to temporarily close the venue and all restaurant bookings have been cancelled until at least March 16.

The business took to Facebook to say: “Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. Our staff are trying to contact everyone who has bookings with us this week to let them know, thank you for all your understanding and patience with us at this time!”