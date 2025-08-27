Two teenagers were rescued off the north Northumberland coast after their paddleboard got stuck in a rip current.

The alarm was raised on Tuesday afternoon when the struggling pair were spotted being pushed further out to see off Bamburgh beach.

As Seahouses inshore lifeboat was about to launch, they were advised that a third person had entered the water to try and assist.

When the lifeboat arrived the two teenagers were on the board with the third person in the water holding on to the back.

Seahouses RNLI inshore lifeboat.

Helm Tris Owen instructed the crew to rescue the two teenagers first as the adult appeared able to stay afloat holding the paddle board.

They were taken back to the beach and handed into the care of waiting Coastguard Rescue Teams from Seahouses and Howick.

The lifeboat crew then returned to rescue the last person who confirmed he was okay but exhausted from fighting against the rip.

Mr Owen said: “We were very lucky to arrive on scene when we did, as the paddle board was being pushed closer and closer to the rocks which could have had a catastrophic outcome.

"Incidents like this show just how quickly things can change at sea always wear a lifejacket, carry a means of calling for help, and make sure you understand the local tides and currents before heading out.”