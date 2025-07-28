Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man sadly died following a crash in Northumberland.

Shortly before 3pm on Friday, July 25, police received a report of a one-vehicle collision involving a black and red Talaria electric motorcycle on Moorland Avenue in Bedlington.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 19-year-old man, sustained serious injuries in the incident.

Emergency services attended – however despite their best efforts, the man was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

The man’s family have been informed, and they are being supported by specially trained officers.

A full investigation has since been launched, and officers are now asking for anyone who may have information about what happened to come forward, especially those who were in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage of the moments surrounding the collision.

Sergeant Christopher Herron, of the Force’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “This is a tragic incident, and our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the young man who has sadly passed away.

“Our specialist officers will continue to offer them any support they may need.

“As part of our investigation, we’re looking to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time.

“Any information you may have could be crucial in helping us understand the moments leading up to the incident, so please get in touch.”

Witnesses should contact Northumbria Police by using the live chat or report form functions on the Force’s website, or by sending a direct message on Facebook.

Those who can’t contact the force online, should call 101. Please quote reference number: NP-20250725-0748.