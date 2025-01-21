Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A £150,000 project to improve a play park in Wooler has suffered a set back after multiple WWII training rounds were found.

Funding for the Scott’s Park scheme has come from Northumberland County Council as part of a package of investment to improve the town's visitor infrastructure, with support from Wooler Parish Council.

Work started earlier this month but a suspicious object was found while digging foundations.

The bomb disposal squad from Catterick Barracks attended the site and confirmed the round was a WWII training device, removing it to be safely disposed of.

Two WWII training rounds were found in Scotts Park, Wooler.

Before work could begin again, another device was uncovered.

The parish council held an emergency meeting, and it was agreed that a survey must be conducted for the play park to reopen.

The initial cost is just over £900, and the potential recovery and disposal costs will start at nearly £4,000 and will rise at a cost of £750 for each additional device found.

These costs have not been budgeted for either within this project, or the parish council’s ongoing budget and therefore a public appeal may be necessary.

Cllr Mark Mather, Wooler ward member, said: “I was pleased to be able to secure the £138,099 funding from NCC regeneration scheme towards the fully inclusive playpark.

“Last week’s findings are a huge setback to the project and I would like to thank Wooler Parish Council for their professionalism dealing with the issue.

“I will continue to work with the parish council to see where additional funds could come from to ensure this project can continue despite the findings of the survey.”