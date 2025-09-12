Seahouses inshore lifeboat was launched following reports of a person in distress.

An initial search of Seahouses harbour was carried out early on Thursday before Humber Coastguard tasked the volunteer crew to expand the search.

The lifeboat then carried out a comprehensive shoreline search to Annstead beach and back, continuing to look for any sign of the person.

With no sightings made and the search area thoroughly covered, the Coastguard stood the crew down. The lifeboat returned to the station at 5.55am.

Seahouses inshore lifeboat. Picture: RNLI

Tris Owens, volunteer Helm at Seahouses RNLI, said: “This was a great example of our volunteers' readiness to respond at a moment's notice, whatever the time of day. The crew worked seamlessly together and with Humber Coastguard in a coordinated multi-agency operation. It highlights the diversity of incidents our charity is prepared to attend.”

In an emergency along the coastline or at sea, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.