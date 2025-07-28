A windsurfer was rescued with head injuries after a major search involving Seahouses RNLI, the Coastguard, and a local trip boat.

Seahouses RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew were paged at 1.41pm on Sunday, July 27 following a 999 report of a windsurfer in distress near the Farne Islands. The inshore lifeboat (ILB) launched at 1.53pm and began a search operation in challenging conditions.

The volunteer crew made contact with a Billy Shiel trip boat, which had retrieved the sail from the windsurfing equipment. However, no board or casualty was located at the scene.

The inshore lifeboat then proceeded to search Bamburgh beach, working closely with Humber Coastguard and the Seahouses Coastguard Rescue Team.

Seahouses RNLI responded to the windsurfer in distress.

At 2.26pm, the inshore lifeboat was stood down after the casualty was located by Seahouses Coastguard Rescue Team. The individual, who had sustained head injuries, was found safe and was receiving medical attention.

The inshore lifeboat returned to station and was recovered at 2.42pm.

Hugh Fell from Seahouses RNLI said: "This incident highlights the importance of being prepared and ensuring you have the right safety equipment when heading out on the water.

"We’re relieved the casualty was found and wish them a speedy recovery. We’d also like to thank our colleagues at Humber Coastguard, Seahouses Coastguard rescue team, and the Billy Shiel trip boat for their assistance.”

The RNLI reminds all water users to always check the weather and tide conditions before heading out, wear appropriate safety equipment, and carry a means of calling for help. If you see someone in trouble at sea, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.