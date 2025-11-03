A father and daughter who assisted the rescue of a fellow kayaker in difficulty recently visited Seahouses RNLI.

On May 10, with a light breeze, the waters around St Cuthbert’s Isle offered a picturesque setting for a father-daughter kayaking trip.

For Gary Richardson and his daughter Linda, it was a typical day out on the water until they noticed another kayaker in the water whose boat capsized and was clearly in distress.

They paddled over to assist, quickly discovering that the man could not swim. As the wind picked up and the water became choppy, the situation grew more urgent.

The Richardson family at RNLI Seahouses with Linda on the left and her father Gary on the right. (Photo: RNLI/John Atkinson)

While Gary worked to keep the man safe, securing a rope to the overturned kayak and encouraging him to hold on, Linda made a critical choice. Understanding that professional help was needed, she turned her kayak towards the shore.

Paddling with purpose, she fought against a strengthening wind and the tidal stream before reaching the shore and immediately raising the alarm.

The Coastguard was alerted, and the volunteer crew of the Seahouses RNLI inshore lifeboat was paged and launched to the scene.

Her call-to-action had also mobilised others on the beach, who waded into the water to help bring the casualty safely ashore. A local doctor, Richard, was on hand to check him over.

When Seahouses RNLI arrived, the crew ascertained that the man was thankfully ashore and receiving care.

While the lifeboat was not required for the rescue itself, the incident highlighted the vital importance of the seamless chain of survival that begins with one person making one crucial call.

Richard and Linda have since visited Seahouses RNLI where they were given a tour of the station and were praised by the crew for their quick thinking and courage.

A spokesperson for Seahouses RNLI commented: "Linda and her father worked as a team, with Gary providing immediate support to the casualty while Linda focused on the most critical task: getting help.

“Her ability to stay calm and paddle to shore against the elements demonstrates immense courage.

“It serves as a powerful reminder of how quick thinking and knowing what to do in an emergency can be the difference between a close call and a tragedy.”