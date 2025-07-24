A coordinated rescue effort unfolded off Bamburgh beach after a person was spotted in distress near the water’s edge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seahouses RNLI's volunteer crew were paged by HM Coastguard to assist in searching for the reported person, and an inshore lifeboat was swiftly launched from Seahouses Harbour with a crew of three dedicated volunteers.

On their way to the search area, additional information confirmed the involvement of Northumbria Police, several coastguard assets and a police helicopter, highlighting a coordinated multi-agency response.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon arrival, the RNLI crew located the individual at the water’s edge. Acting quickly, the Helm beached the lifeboat, allowing the crew to engage with the casualty. The individual was safely transferred into the care of the emergency services who were standing by at the scene.

The Seahouses RNLI team carried out a successful rescue operation. (Photo: Ollie Whelan/RNLI)

After concluding the search and rescue operation, the lifeboat crew returned to Seahouses Harbour to be made ready for its next service.

Hugh Fell from Seahouses RNLI said: “Our volunteer crew members are extensively trained to respond at a moment’s notice to situations like this. We’re glad to have worked alongside other emergency services for a swift and effective resolution.”

The RNLI reminds the public of the importance of staying safe near water and urges anyone in difficulty to dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They remind people to always keep a safe distance from the water’s edge, especially in low visibility or bad weather, let someone know where you are going and when you expect to return, carry a means of calling for help, and never risk your own safety to help others.