A ‘dangerous’ Rothbury wildfire that almost damaged masts sparked a warning from Northumberland Fire and Rescue.

On Monday, August 11 at 10:26am, emergency services were called to a reported fire on Blaeberry Hill, near the telecoms masts above Rothbury.

A fire appliance from Rothbury Community Fire Station attended and the crew suppressed a small fire at the base of a tree, which was caused by a campfire or BBQ.

Robert Stacey, wildfire team leader at Northumberland Fire and Rescue said: "While the crew were able to quickly deal extinguish this fire, it was very lucky that this fire had not developed into a much larger wildfire that could have damaged the telecoms masts and surrounding hillside.

“Fires like this can be dangerous to our crews and to the public and they can cause a lot of damage. The warm, dry and breezy conditions we have experienced recently are set to continue for the coming week which means the wildfire risk across Northumberland remains very high.”

The fire service say they have already responded to a high number of small vegetation fires and larger wildfires over the last few days and urge the public to do their part in helping to prevent further fires – including not taking BBQs into the countryside and not lighting campfires

They also ask that people take their litter home and make sure you do not park vehicles in long dry grass.

Robert adds: “If you see a fire, please get to a safe place and call 999 as soon as possible.”