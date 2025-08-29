RNLI responds to late-night medical emergency off the Northumberland coast

RNLI crew were called to help with a medical emergency aboard a sailing vessel anchored just south of Holy Island.

A young crew member on board had been taken ill and required urgent medical attention on Wednesday, August 27.

Seahouses all-weather lifeboat launched just after 10pm.

Coxswain Tim Steinlet skilfully manoeuvred the lifeboat alongside the sailing vessel, allowing one of the RNLI’s trained casualty care crew members to transfer across and assess the patient’s condition.

A medical rescue call-out for Seahouses RNLI. Picture: RNLI/David Butterell.

Due to the seriousness of the situation, the casualty was safely extracted from the vessel and brought aboard the lifeboat, where treatment continued during the passage back to Seahouses harbour.

Paramedics from the North East Ambulance Service were waiting onshore and immediately took over the patient’s care. The casualty is expected to make a full recovery.

RNLI volunteer crew member and social media officer, Ollie Whelan, said: “Our crew brings together diverse skills, exceptional training, and real-life experience enabling us to stay calm under pressure, even in the toughest conditions. Tonight showed how seamlessly we worked as One Crew to deliver vital pre-hospital care when it was needed most.”