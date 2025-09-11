A sailor who had reportedly spent 45 days at sea was rescued after his vessel ran aground near the rocks at King Edward’s Bay in Tynemouth.

On Thursday, September 11, Tynemouth RNLI’s inshore lifeboat (ILB) crew were diverted from training after hearing a radio call reporting of a vessel drifting dangerously close to the rocks.

The lifeboat, which was training near the North Pier, was tasked alongside Cullercoats lifeboat to check on the vessel and provide assistance as required.

On arrival at the scene, Tynemouth ILB joined Cullercoats RNLI lifeboat, which was already assessing the casualty vessel. The sailing vessel had grounded near the rocks at the south end of King Edward’s Bay.

A crew member from Tynemouth was placed aboard the vessel to carry out an assessment. One person was found on board, who had reportedly been at sea for 45 days and was in need of medical assistance.

With the vessel taking on water and pitching erratically with the sea conditions, the decision was made to extract the casualty from the vessel.

Lifeboat crew cut away the guard rails for easier access and transferred the casualty onto the ILB. The person was then taken to Cullercoats Bay, escorted by Cullercoats lifeboat, where an ambulance had been requested to meet the lifeboat.

Upon arrival, Tynemouth ILB was driven up the beach to be met by Cullercoats shore crew, Tynemouth and Blyth Coastguard Rescue Teams, and the North East Ambulance Service. The casualty was transferred to Cullercoats boathouse before being handed into the care of paramedics.

James Waters, Helm on the ILB commented: "Today’s incident highlights the close working relationship between RNLI lifeboat crews and our partner agencies.

"Thanks to the swift response and teamwork between Tynemouth and Cullercoats lifeboats, Coastguard teams and the ambulance service, the casualty was brought safely ashore and received the medical attention they needed.”