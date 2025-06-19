An RNLI crew has issued a safety warning to film fans planning to visit Holy Island in Northumberland.

Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later, starring Jodie Comer, was filmed on Lindisfarne and elsewhere in Northumberland including Rothbury and Newton-on-the-Moor.

Every year, lifeboat crew and coastguard teams responds to emergencies across the treacherous tidal causeway and surrounding waters.

“The tides around Holy Island don’t take prisoners,” said Hugh Fell from Seahouses RNLI.

“It’s thrilling to see the beauty of this area celebrated on screen but for us, the drama of this landscape is what we face day in and day out.

"Our role is turning potential tragedy into survival stories,” he added. “We urge anyone visiting Holy Island to make sure they do so as safely as possible, take no risks and venture onto the causeway only at the publicised safe crossing times.”

Adding a historical counterpoint to the modern day charity is the Grace Darling Museum in nearby Bamburgh. Grace Darling’s 1838 rescue of shipwreck survivors off the Farne Islands remains one of Britain’s most enduring tales of courage at sea.

“While we’ll leave the zombie survival to the big screen, we’re here for the real-life rescues,” added Hugh

"Holy Island’s history, nature and the challenges of the causeway make it unforgettable. We hope the film inspires people to learn, explore and stay safe when they visit.”

Visitors to Holy Island must check the safe crossing times before making the journey across the causeway. Tide times can be found here : https://holyislandcrossingtimes.northumberland.gov.uk/