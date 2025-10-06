RNLI and Coastguard teams called out after boat spotted drifting off the Northumberland coast

RNLI and Coastguard teams were called out after a small inflatable boat was spotted off the Northumberland coast.

Humber Coastguard received reports on Sunday afternoon that a small rigid inflatable boat (RIB) was drifting in the channel towards Ross Sands, south of Holy Island.

Seahouses RNLI all-weather lifeboat launched at approximately 1.50pm and was tasked to locate the vessel and confirm if anyone was on board.

While en route in a choppy sea state, the Coastguard provided an update that the owner of the boat was safe ashore and in contact with the Holy Island Coastguard Rescue Team.

RNLI Shannon Class launch from Seahouses. Picture: RNLI/Ollie Whelan

As the adrift vessel posed a potential hazard to other marine traffic and could lead to further call outs, the lifeboat was requested to continue and recover it.

Upon reaching the search area, the land-based Coastguard team, who had maintained visual contact with the small boat, assisted the lifeboat crew in locating it. The inflatable tender was then safely recovered onto the lifeboat's aft deck and returned to its owner on Holy Island.

Bruce, a volunteer crew member at Seahouses RNLI, said: “This was a great example of different agencies working together. Due to the size of the vessel and the rolling swell, it was very challenging to spot, but luckily the Holy Island Coastguard Rescue Team was on scene to assist. The owner did the right thing by not attempting to retrieve the boat themselves and calling for help.”