Pregnant sheep rescued from rocks after being attacked by dog near Dunstanburgh Castle in Northumberland
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The animal was spotted cut off by the rising tide near Dunstanburgh Castle on Sunday afternoon.
Witnesses say four dogs were running off the lead in a sheep field leading up to the historic castle when one of the hounds mauled the expectant ewe.
Howick Coastguard Rescue Team (CRT) scrambled to the scene after walkers spotted the injured sheep marooned on a rock at 1pm.
Coastguards were able to reach the sheep and carried her back onto the shore before the tide rose even further.
A spokesperson for Howick CRT said: "The ewe had suffered a nasty bite to the face and had taken to the water for safety.
"(CROs) attended and helped recover the sheep before a local farmer reunited it with its flock.
“Whilst it's a good idea to always keep dogs on a lead near the coast, it's especially important near livestock."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.