Pregnant sheep rescued from rocks after being attacked by dog near Dunstanburgh Castle in Northumberland

By Adam Dutton
Published 14th Jan 2025, 10:20 BST
A pregnant sheep was rescued by coastguards after it leapt into the sea to escape a dog attack.

The animal was spotted cut off by the rising tide near Dunstanburgh Castle on Sunday afternoon.

Witnesses say four dogs were running off the lead in a sheep field leading up to the historic castle when one of the hounds mauled the expectant ewe.

Howick Coastguard Rescue Team (CRT) scrambled to the scene after walkers spotted the injured sheep marooned on a rock at 1pm.

Howick Coastguard Rescue Team saving a pregnant sheep that was stuck on rocks. Picture: Howick CRT© SWNSHowick Coastguard Rescue Team saving a pregnant sheep that was stuck on rocks. Picture: Howick CRT© SWNS
Howick Coastguard Rescue Team saving a pregnant sheep that was stuck on rocks. Picture: Howick CRT© SWNS

Coastguards were able to reach the sheep and carried her back onto the shore before the tide rose even further.

A spokesperson for Howick CRT said: "The ewe had suffered a nasty bite to the face and had taken to the water for safety.

"(CROs) attended and helped recover the sheep before a local farmer reunited it with its flock.

“Whilst it's a good idea to always keep dogs on a lead near the coast, it's especially important near livestock."

