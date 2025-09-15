Police make arrest after three car collision on the A1 in Northumberland

Three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision on the A1 near Alnwick.

The crash happened on Sunday around 4.15pm on a single carriageway section of the route near South Charlton.

It was reported that a black Vauxhall Corsa was travelling northbound, when for reasons yet to be established, it has entered the southbound carriageway and has collided with a grey Jeep and a silver Audi travelling in the opposite direction.

Emergency services including the Great North Air Ambulance attended where it was found the driver and passenger of the Jeep, two women in their 20s, had sustained serious injuries.

The A1 near South Charlton, near Alnwick. Picture: Google

The driver of the Vauxhall Corsa, a man aged in his 30s, also sustained serious injuries.

North East Ambulance Service reported that two patients were taken to Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital and one patient was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary.

A man, aged in his 30s, has since been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

An investigation has been launched as Northumbria Police try to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch – particularly those who may have dashcam or CCTV footage of the moments leading up to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch by sending Northumbria Police a direct message on social media, or by using the live chat or ‘report’ form on the Force’s website.

Members of the public can also submit dashcam footage to the Force’s dashcam portal: Submit your dashcam footage | Northumbria Police Those who can’t contact the force online, can call 101. Please quote reference number: NP-20250914-0699.

The road was closed for several hours.