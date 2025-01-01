Police make arrest after pedestrian seriously injured following New Year collision in Berwick
Just before 12.30am today (Wednesday), police received a report of a collision in the area of Marygate.
It was reported that a red Vauxhall Corsa had left the road and collided with a pedestrian on the path, before driving away from the scene.
The pedestrian – a man in his 20s – sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.
A 24-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody while enquiries are ongoing.
Following the incident, a number of enquiries have been carried out by officers from Northumbria Police’s Roads Policing Unit.
They’re now asking anyone who was travelling in the area at that time and witnessed what happened to come forward with information.
Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has dash cam footage.
Witnesses should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media, use the live chat on the Force website or go to https://www.northumbria.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
Those able to upload dash cam footage can go to https://www.northumbria.police.uk/police-forces/northumbria-police/areas/campaigns/campaigns/submit-your-dashcam-footage/
For those unable to contact the Force via those ways, call 101.
Please quote log number NP-20250101-0040.
