Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a missing man in Northumberland.

Alan Fletcher, 88, was last seen in the Wooler area at about 4.30pm on Monday.

Officers and Alan’s family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Alan, who is from the Stockon-on-Tees area, is described as a white man, about 6ft tall, with short white hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark fleece, a dark cap, and grey and brown trousers.

Alan, or anyone with information on where he might be, should send Northumbria Police a DM on social media or use the live chat and report forms on the Force’s website.

For those unable to make contact via those ways, call 101.

Please quote reference number NP-20250901-1011.