Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man sadly died following a collision in Northumberland.

Shortly after 1am today (Monday), police attended a one-vehicle collision on Fairfield Drive in Ashington.

For reasons yet to be established, a black Skoda Kodiaq car was travelling South on Fairfield Drive, towards the junction with B1334 / Newbiggin Road, when it has left the carriageway and collided with a wall.

Emergency services attended, and the driver of the vehicle – a man aged in his 30s – sadly died at the scene.

Fairfield Drive in Ashington. Picture: Google

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Officers from Northumbria Police’s Roads Policing Unit have launched a full investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision – and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone in the area at the time who saw the Black Kodiaq vehicle prior to the collision.

They are also appealing to anyone who may have dashcam footage or CCTV of the moments leading up the collision which could assist their enquiries.

Chief Inspector Alan Pitchford, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is a tragic incident in which a man has sadly lost his life.

“Our thoughts remain firmly with his family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time, and we will offer them any support we can.”

Ch Insp Pitchford added: “Our officers have launched a full investigation to determine exactly what happened in the moments leading up to this collision.

“I would urge anyone who may have information regarding what took place – no matter how insignificant it may seem – to contact us.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw the vehicle travelling in the area at the time.”

If you have any information about this incident, you can get in touch with Northumbria Police by sending a private message on social media, or by visiting the live chat on the Force website.

For those unable to contact the Force this way, call 101. Please quote reference number NP-20250224-0042.