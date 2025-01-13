Police issue appeal for witnesses after man dies in North Tyneside collision

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man sadly died following a collision in North Tyneside.

Shortly before 11.25am on Saturday, January 11, police were alerted to a two-vehicle collision on Norham Road North, near to the junction with Middle Engine Lane.

It was reported that a grey Peugeot 407 had been travelling south when, for reasons yet to be established, it has collided with a white Honda Civic travelling north.

Emergency services attended where the driver of the Peugeot, a man aged in his 60s, was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

The man’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The driver of the Honda remained at the scene and continues to assist officers with their enquiries.

Officers from Northumbria Police’s Roads Policing Unit have launched a full investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision – and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

They are particularly keen to hear from motorists who were driving in the area at the time, and any witnesses who may have dashcam footage or CCTV of the moments leading up the collision which could assist their enquiries.

Sergeant Alex Partington, of Northumbria Police, said: “Tragically a man has lost his life – and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this difficult time.

“We have launched a full investigation to determine exactly what happened in the moments leading up to this collision.

He added: “This is a busy area with lots of passing traffic and passers-by, so we’d urge anyone who saw what happened to get in touch as soon as possible.

“We’re particularly keen to hear from anyone who sighted the vehicles involved prior to the collision, and those who have CCTV or dashcam footage.”

Anyone with information can get in touch with Northumbria Police by sending a private message on social media, or by using live chat and report forms on the Force’s website.

For those unable to make contact in this way, call 101. Please quote reference number NP-20250111-0325