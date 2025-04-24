Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for information after a woman sadly died following a collision in Northumberland.

Shortly before 4.30pm on Tuesday, February 18, police received a report of a collision between a black Land Rover Freelander and silver Skoda Octavia, on the Old Great North Road at the junction with Blagdon Lane, Blagdon.

Emergency services attended, where three people were taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries – they were later discharged.

However, on Sunday, April 13, the front seat passenger of the Land Rover Freelander, Margaret Spence, 64, of Easington, Peterlee, sadly passed away.

Margaret’s death is believed to be linked to complications from injuries sustained in the collision.

Her next of kin are currently being supported by specially-trained officers.

Officers from Northumbria’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit have since launched an investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision.

They are now asking for anyone who may have information, or was a witness to the collision, to come forward.

Inspector Steven Clare, of Northumbria Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This is a tragic incident where a woman has sadly lost her life.

“Our thoughts are with Margaret’s family as they now try to come to terms with the loss of their loved one.

“Our specially trained officers will continue to support them at this incredibly difficult time.

“As we try to understand the moments leading up to the collision, we’re asking anyone with information to get in touch.

“We’re particularly keen to hear from those who may have been in the area at the time with CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact Northumbria Police by sending them a direct message on social media, or by using the live chat or report forms functions on the Force’s website.

Those who can’t contact the force online, can call 101. Please quote reference number: NP-20250218-0664.