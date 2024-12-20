Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a woman died after a car collided with a tree in Northumberland.

At 3.15pm on Wednesday, November 6, officers received a report of a collision on the B6341, close to Cragside.

It was reported that a blue Skoda Scala had been travelling towards Rothbury when it left the carriageway and collided with a tree.

The female passenger of the vehicle sustained serious injuries to her torso in the collision and was taken to hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The woman – named as 67-year-old Carole King, of Consett, in County Durham – sadly died in hospital on December 4.

The driver of the Skoda – a man in his 70s – who sustained serious injuries in the collision remains in hospital and is in a stable condition.

Following the collision, a full investigation was launched by Northumbria Police’s Roads Policing Unit and officers continue to ask anyone with information to come forward.

Sergeant Andrew Ferguson, of Northumbria Police, said: “First and foremost, we’d like to offer our sincere condolences to Carole’s family at what must be an extremely difficult time for them.

“We will continue to provide them with all of the support we can.”

He added: “Our investigation remains firmly ongoing and I would once again ask anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the moments leading up to the collision to please contact us.

“If you have information which could assist our enquiries – no matter how small or insignificant you feel it may be – then get in touch via one of our various channels.”

Witnesses should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media, use the live chat on the Force website or go to https://www.northumbria.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Those able to upload dash cam footage can go to https://www.northumbria.police.uk/police-forces/northumbria-police/areas/campaigns/campaigns/submit-your-dashcam-footage/

For those unable to contact the Force via those ways, call 101.

Please quote log number NP-20241106-0720.