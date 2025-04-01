Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Officers are appealing for information after a road traffic collision in Northumberland left a woman with serious injuries.

Just before 8.15pm on Wednesday (March 26), police received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A69, between Haltwhistle and Greenhead.

It was reported that a grey Audi A1 and black Nissan X-Trail were travelling along the A69 in opposite directions before colliding head-on.

Emergency services attended and the driver of the Audi A1 – a woman in her 30s – was taken to hospital with serious injuries. She has since been discharged.

The driver of the Nissan X-trail remained at the scene to assist with police enquiries.

Officers have since launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and are asking for any witnesses who were in the area at the time to contact them.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage of the moments leading up to the vehicles colliding.

Witnesses should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media, use the live chat function on the Force website or go to https://www.northumbria.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

For those looking to upload dashcam footage, go to https://www.northumbria.police.uk/police-forces/northumbria-police/areas/campaigns/campaigns/submit-your-dashcam-footage/

For those unable to contact the Force via those ways, call 101.

Please quote the following reference number: NP-20250326-1179.