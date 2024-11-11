Police are appealing for information after a woman sustained serious injuries in a collision in Northumberland.

At 3.15pm on Wednesday (November 6), police received a report of a collision on the B6341, close to Cragside.

It was reported that a blue Skoda Scala, travelling towards Cragside from the Alnwick direction, had left the carriageway and collided with a tree.

A passenger of the vehicle – a woman in her 60s – sustained serious injuries to her torso in the collision and was taken to hospital for treatment of her injuries.

She remains in hospital in a critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle ­­– a man in his 70s – sustained serious injuries. He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

An investigation has been launched by Northumbria Police’s Roads Policing Unit into the collision and officers are asking anyone with information to come forward.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has dash cam footage of the moments leading up to the collision, or witnessed the Skoda being driven in the area at the time.Witnesses should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media, use the live chat on the Force website or use their reporting page here.

Those able to upload dash cam footage can do so here.

For those unable to contact the Force via those ways, call 101. Please quote log number NP-20241106-0720.