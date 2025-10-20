Police issue appeal after two-car collision on the A1 in Northumberland

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a collision in Northumberland.

Just after 10am on Friday, October 17 police received a report of a two-car collision on the A1 near Ellingham.

It was reported that a black Suzuki Swift car was travelling northbound when it was struck by a grey VW Golf which was travelling south.

Four people – the two occupants of the Suzuki and two in the Golf – were taken to hospital for treatment of injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

A section of the road was closed in both directions for several hours to allow for recovery of the vehicles involved.

Officers are appealing to any witnesses who saw what happened to contact them.

Anyone with information should send Northumbria Police a DM on social media or use the live chat and report forms on the Force’s website.

For those unable to contact police via the above ways, call 101.

Please quote log number NP-20251017-0296.