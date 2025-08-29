Police are appealing for information following a fatal crash on the A1 in the Scottish Borders.

Around 11.50pm on Thursday, August 28, Police Scotland received a report of a female pedestrian being struck by a number of vehicles on the A1 around a mile north of the Grantshouse junction with the A6112.

Emergency services attended and a 50-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no reports of other injuries.

The A1 north of Grantshouse.

The road was closed overnight for investigations to be carried out.

Sergeant Dave Waddell said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died at this difficult time.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash and hasn’t already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area and may have dashcam footage which could assist to contact us.”

Call 101 quoting reference 4019 of 28 August, 2025.