Police are appealing for information after a man sadly died following a road traffic collision in Northumberland.

At 10.15am on Tuesday, Northumbria Police received a report of a two-vehicle collision between a HGV and a white Peugeot Partner van on the A1068 at Ellington.

Emergency services attended the scene and despite the efforts of paramedics the driver of the Peugeot – a man in his 20s – was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

The man’s next of kin have been informed of his death and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The driver of the HGV remained at the scene to assist officers with their enquiries.

A section of the road was closed to allow for investigative work by officers to take place and has now re-opened.

Officers are asking for anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision, or the moments leading up to it, to contact them.

Inspector Matt Hough, of Northumbria Police’s Operations department, said: “Firstly, we would like to express our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the man who tragically passed away in this incident.

“We will offer them all of the support we can at this devastating time.

“A full investigation is underway and we would ask that anyone with witness information get in touch.

“That includes anybody who has dash cam footage of the moments leading up to the collision.

“Your information could help us piece together exactly what happened and provide answers for the family of the man who has sadly died.”

Anyone with information or footage should get in touch by sending Northumbria Police a direct message on social media, or by using live chat and report forms on the Force’s website. Those unable to make contact in these ways can call 101. Please quote reference number: NP-20250527-0264.